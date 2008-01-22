Business Data Aggregator Alacra Launches Affiliate Program

Business info aggregator Alacra has launched a new Amazon-like affiliate program for its e-commerce unit, which sells access to databases and the like. The confusingly named Premium Content Ad Network gives publishers the chance to get a referral fee when surfers head to Alacra and purchase reports or other data. Alacra has signed on The Livermore Report and Edgar-Online (EDGR) as its first two publishers; you can see an example of the Alacra ads by heading here and looking below the first set of SEC filings.

NY-based Alacra is 11 years old — old enough to have been funded by Flatiron Partners, Fred Wilson’s Boom 1.0 VC shop operations — and the company says it is making a profit on revenues of $20 million a year. Two-thirds of those revenues come from institutions who pay the company a subscription fee for access, and the remainder is a la carte sales.

