BUSINESSES CONFIRM: The Debt Ceiling Fight Is Causing Them To Invest Less Now

Regardless of how it turns out, the debt ceiling fight is causing economic damage right now.



A new survey from ChangeWaveResearch looks at tech capital spending and finds two things.

First, yes, more and more companies are reducing their capital spending.

And what’s more, the debt ceiling fight IS a real issue… 16% of companies say that the fight has prompted them to reduce spending.

This is real.

