16 business books that will change your life forever, according to my coworkers

'While the books that most solidified my love for journalism fall more into the realm of literary nonfiction -- Truman Capote, Hunter S. Thompson, and Gay Talese offer some great examples -- there is one book that has helped steer me through the more practical side of talking to people for a living: 'No One Understands You And What To Do About It.'

'Both as a journalist and merely a working person, it's important to understand what's going on behind the scenes when we interact with others -- why intention and perception are often misaligned. This book uses real research to explain just that, and it offers tons of valuable insight into what we can do about it.' -- Rachel Gillett, careers reporter

Amazon synopsis: 'Have you ever felt you're not getting through to the person you're talking to, or not coming across the way you intend? You're not alone.

'Heidi Grant Halvorson, social psychologist and bestselling author, explains why we're often misunderstood and how we can fix that.

'Most of us assume that other people see us as we see ourselves, and that they see us as we truly are. But neither is true. Our everyday interactions are coloured by subtle biases that distort how others see us -- and also shape our perceptions of them. You can learn to clarify the message you're sending once you understand the lenses that shape perception (trust, power, and ego).

'Based on decades of research in psychology and social science, Halvorson explains how these lenses affect our interactions -- and how to manage them. Once you understand the science of perception, you'll communicate more clearly, send the messages you intend to send, and improve your personal relationships. You'll also become a fairer and more accurate judge of others.

'This book is not about making a good impression, although it will certainly help you do that. It's about coming across as you intend. It's about the authenticity we all strive for.'

