The 20 Best Business Books To Read This Summer

Whether you want to learn about highly successful businesspeople or gain some practical career advice, there are a bunch of great new books to add to your summer reading list.
There are Wall Street stories like Michael Lewis’ “Flash Boys,” useful guides like “Talk Like TED,” and memoirs from successful people, such as Twitter cofounder Biz Stone’s “Things A Little Bird Told Me.”
We’ve collected 20 of the most valuable and interesting business books released this year that can keep you busy on your next flight or trip to the beach.
Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner, the authors of the hit 'Freakonomics,' return with a book that explains how to 'think like a Freak' by approaching problems from angles nobody else has, and following these ideas through to their absurd ends.
As you pick up some useful problem-solving skills, you'll learn how Takeru Kobayashi became a hot dog eating champion, why Nigerian email scammers are smarter than you may think, and what exactly Biblical King Solomon and Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth have in common.
Buy it here >>
Ryan Holiday explains how a range of successful people, from Marcus Aurelius to Steve Jobs, practiced the ancient Greek philosophy of Stoicism when they turned obstacles into opportunities.
You'll learn things like why Thomas Edison's reaction to his factory burning down shows how there's only one logical response to tragedy, and how Alabama coach Nick Saban's 'The Way' is a tactic you can use to confront overwhelming adversity.
Buy it here >>
'Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder'
In 2007, Arianna Huffington collapsed from exhaustion, cutting her eye and breaking her cheekbone. This moment taught her that even though she had achieved great success with her site The Huffington Post, none of it mattered if she couldn't take care of herself.
'Thrive' is an exploration of why true success comes not only from money and power, but from well-being. She cites the latest research in psychology, sports, sleep, and physiology to explain how leading a happier, healthier lifestyle can make you more successful.
Buy it here >>
'Moneyball' author Michael Lewis drew lots of attention from the financial community earlier this year when he proclaimed that 'the market is rigged.'
He was referring to the practice of high frequency trading (HFT), an approach to making money on Wall Street through computers and advanced coding to get around human opponents.
'Flash Boys' tells the story of IEX, an alternative trading system that found a way to block HFT.
Buy it here >>
Greg McKeown doesn't propose to offer any nifty productivity hacks in 'Essentialism,' but instead details an all-encompassing approach to your day that maximizes your efficiency by allowing you to focus on only the things that matter most.
Buy it here >>
Tim Geithner, former secretary of the Treasury, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the financial crisis, and candidly explains how both he and his associates were completely unprepared for the difficult decisions they had to make.
Buy it here >>
This wonky, 700-page economics book from French economist Thomas Piketty is filled with data and graphs, and it's managed to become a New York Times best-seller.
Since Arthur Goldhammer's English translation was released in March, a debate has raged over Piketty's argument that inequality is rising in Europe and the U.S. It's worth taking a look to see where you stand on the issue.
Buy it here >>
Biz Stone, the co-creator of Twitter and CEO of the startup Jelly, tells the story of his professional life through all its ups-and-downs.
The book is personal, funny, and very inspiring for all kinds of entrepreneurs.
Buy it here >>
In today's economy, lifetime employment is largely a thing of the past.
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and his coauthors Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh argue that the key to retain your top talent is not by seeing your employees as either free agents or family, but as allies.
Buy it here >>
Sophia Amoruso turned her online fashion retailer Nasty Gal into a $US100 million business.
In '#GIRLBOSS,' she tells her story and offers career advice along the way, all in a hilariously blunt and engaging style.
Buy it here >>
Ed Catmull, the president of Pixar Animation and Disney Animation, with the help of Amy Wallace, offers insight into the team dynamics that has made Pixar synonymous with revolutionary animated films.
Not only will you learn how to inspire your team to work more efficiently, but also learn some cool trivia, like how 'Toy Story' was originally supposed to be a musical.
Buy it here >>
TED has become the most reliable source for great presentations on practically any topic you can think of.
Carmine Gallo uses some of the best TED talks to provide invaluable advice, such as how to give a speech as if you were having a conversation with the audience and how to effectively use 'jaw-dropping moments.'
Buy it here >>
Linda A. Hill, Greg Brandeau, Emily Truelove, and Kent Lineback highlight executives at companies like Volkswagen, Google, eBay, and Pfizer to show how leaders of innovative companies don't carry the burden of being creative.
Rather, they build cultures that foster innovation through 'collective genius.'
Buy it here >>
If you cringe at platitudes and memoir cliches, then you'll love the straightalk in the hybrid autobiography/advice book from Ben Horowitz, the legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur.
It's also the only business strategy book we've seen that unironically quotes rapper DMX.
Buy it here >>
Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.
In this pocket-sized guide to personal branding, Austin Kleon uses artists' quotes, photographs, and diagrams to explain how being generous with your ideas is more important to getting discovered than being a genius.
Buy it here >>
Kevin Roose, a business writer for New York magazine, spent three years shadowing eight entry-level workers at investment firms like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The resulting book is an exploration of how Wall Street culture has changed since the financial crisis, as seen through the eyes of post-crash recruits.
Buy it here >>
David B. Feldman and Lee Daniel Kravetz combine the latest research on post traumatic growth with stories of people overcoming trauma to achieve great success, such as a blind man who rowed across the Atlantic and a woman who survived the Rwandan genocide and became a President Obama appointee.
Buy it here >>
'Clash of the Financial Pundits: How The Media Influences Your Investment Decisions for Better or Worse'
Joshua Brown, CEO and cofounder of Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of The Reformed Broker blog, teams up with Yahoo Finance's Jeff Macke to cut through the nonsense coming from countless financial pundits.
By taking a look at how financial news works in print, on air, and online, you'll how to 'separate the facts from the frenzy.'
Buy it here >>
Disclosure: Business Insider CEO/Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget offers insight in 'Clash of the Financial Pundits.'
Warren Berger takes a look at how innovative companies like Google, Netflix, and Airbnb foster cultures of inquiry, and why asking the right questions is essential for growth.
Wharton professor and author Adam Grant gave it a high recommendation in his summer reading list: 'This is a book everyone ought to read -- without question.'
Buy it here >>
MIT's Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee explain how new digital technologies are transforming society, and what this means for the future.
'For the forward-thinking business executive, this is a book that shouldn't be missed,' says JPMorgan in its summer reading list.
Buy it here >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.