Why Businesses And Cities Will Be The Largest Adopters Of The 'Internet Of Things'

In a few years, the Internet of Things will become the largest device market in the world.

The Internet of Things or IoT is often associated with home automation products like Philips Hue light bulbs or the Nest Thermostat. But we expect the majority of growth to come from less glamorous devices and sensors that will be used by businesses and cities to monitor and control technology systems remotely.

This short video summarizes our in-depth October 2014 Internet of Things report, which we also presented during Business Insider’s Ignition conference earlier in December.

Click on the image below to watch the video.

(Duration: 2:53)

— Produced by Hope King. Report by Research Analyst John Greenough.

