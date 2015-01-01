22 Brilliant Insights On How To Succeed In Business From T. Boone Pickens

Julia La Roche
Boone PickensAP Images

T. Boone Pickens certainly has a way with words and a knack for telling it like it is.  

In fact, the 86 year-old energy tycoon/author of  “The First Billion Is The Hardest” has a ton of catchy/easy to remember phrases about life and business.

They’re affectionately referred to by his family and staff members as “Boone-isms.” 

We’ve compiled some of his business Boone-isms in the slides that follow from his website boonepickens.com

These and other verbal gems are often posted through his Twitter account @BoonePickens

'A plan without action is not a plan. It's a speech.'

'Chief executives who themselves own few shares of their companies have no more feeling for the shareholders than they do for baboons in Africa.'

'In a deal between friends, there's no place for a wolverine.'

'I once told a friend, 'This is the kind of market that builds character.' He looked at me and said, 'If it gets any worse, you'll have more character than Abe Lincoln.'

'When you blow away the foam, you get down to the real stuff.'

'When you are young, fitness is a sport. As you grow older, it's a necessity.'

'If you are going to run with the big dogs, you have to get out from under the porch.'

'Be willing to make decisions. That's the most important quality in a good leader. Don't fall victim to what I call the 'ready-aim-aim-aim-aim' syndrome. You must be willing to fire.'

'Keep things informal. Talking is the natural way to do business. Writing is great for keeping records and putting down details, but talk generates ideas. Great things come from our luncheon meetings, which consist of a sandwich, a cup of soup, and a good idea or two. No martinis.'

'I have always believed that it's important to show a new look periodically. Predictability can lead to failure.'

'Work eight hours and sleep eight hours, and make sure that they are not the same eight hours.'

'If you're on the right side of the issue, just keep driving until you hear glass breaking. Don't quit.'

'The thing where you throw the ball and catch the ball -- that's a pretty neat trick. I've done it a few times, but it's not something you can do consistently.'

'Work hard. Come early, stay late. That's the way leadership has to approach it.'

'Fight your way out of corners. I play pretty good off the wall.'

'Everything here happens fast. There isn't any standing around or looking at your watch.'

'I learned early on that you play by the rules. It's no fun if you cheat to win.'

'When you are hunting elephants, don't get distracted chasing rabbits.'

'We're flexible, quick on our feet and able to get the job done.'

'You win with a team, and I'm a good team builder.'

'Show me a good loser and I'll show you a loser.'

