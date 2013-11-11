This Map Shows The Crazy Gap Between London And Everywhere Else In The UK

With the booming financial sector and incredibly pricey property market, London is on a tear again.

The rest of the UK? Not so much.

Chris Williamson of Markit just tweeted this great map which breaks down economic activity by region.

As you can see, London’s business activity as it a 201-month high! Other Southern, nearby regions are similarly smoking.

But get out of the South and head to the Northwest (4-month low) or Scotland (3-month low) and you have a very different story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.