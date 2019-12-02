Wednesdays and Sundays are the busiest days for the NBN, according to the network's latest findings

Aussies are consuming a lo of data. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

NBN Co has unveiled its latest findings on the NBN network, highlighting that data consumption in Australia has increased by almost 25% in the past 12 months.

It also found that the busiest days on the network are Wednesdays and Sundays.

The average Australian uses an average of 258GB of data a month.

Video streaming accounts for most of the data consumption, with all that sweet Netflix and Stan content surpassing the amount of data for simple web browsing.

“Whether it is at home or at work, Australians are consuming more data than ever before,” NBN Co Chief Technology Officer, Ray Owen, said in a statement.

“Access to fast broadband services is driving a change in the way we interact online, especially as connected devices, streaming services, and flexible working arrangements become the norm. We expect these numbers to continue to grow as more and more homes and business connect to the network.”

New South Wales used the most data of any state, but the most data-hungry residents are Queenslanders. And there is only a small difference between NBN usage in metro and regional areas. In metro areas, an average of 270GB is used per person per month compared to 246GB in regional areas.

Foad Fadaghi, Managing Director of tech analyst firm Telsyte said Australian’s hunger for data continues to grow because of the amount of modern technology in their homes – from smart entertainment systems and subscription services to computers and tablets.

“The domestic market for Internet of Things at Home ([email protected]) is forecast to reach $5.3 billion by 2023, and more than half of the households in Australia have already started their smart home journey with at least one [email protected] product installed at the end of last year,” he said.

In April this year, Australia fell three spots to 62nd place in the global broadband speed rankings. However, Australia ranked better when it came to mobile broadband, where it ranked 5th.

In October, however, Telstra chairman John Mullen said Aussies would have access to cheaper, high-speed internet if the government didn’t go ahead with the NBN.

“It is always easier to comment with the benefit of hindsight, but it is my view that over the last 10 years private sector competition between strong players such as Telstra, Optus, TPG and others was always going to build 100 Mbps broadband access and speed to the majority of the population of Australia, in an ongoing competitive landscape and at no cost whatsoever to the taxpayer,” he said at the time.

