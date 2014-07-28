This Could Be The Busiest Week For IPOs Since August 2000

REUTERS/Mike Segar Yahoo! Co-Founder Jerry Yang (R) and then Nasdaq Vice President of Sales Brian Wilson at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, March 24, 2000.

This week is set to be the busiest week for initial public offerings since August 2000, reports The Financial Times, citing data from Dealogic.

Of course, these IPOs are expected and could always be delayed, but as things currently stand, 25 companies are poised to make their public debut this week, notably Synchrony Financial, the credit card unit of General Electric.

In its report, the FT notes that in the current environment of rising equity prices and low volatility, companies that have been weighing a public offering are eager to come to market while equities are in favour with investors.

Last Friday, Goldman Sachs downgraded stocks for the next three months amid a risk that bond yields could rise, possibly suggesting that this ripe window for IPOs could soon be closing. At least a little bit.

This table from Renaissance Capital shows the full list of companies expected to make their debut this week.

