Bush's Legacy: Bushisms

While it’s arguable how much President Bush has done right for America in the last eight years, it’s definite that he’s given us (and the world) plenty of laughs. Who could forget favourite Bushisms like “I know how hard it is for you to put food on your family” or “They misunderestimated me”? The Guardian UK has collected them all and put them into a fun game for you to play while trying to kill time at work on a Friday afternoon.



Click here to play.

