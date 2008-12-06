George W. Bush's New neighbour: Mark Cuban

George Bush may be the poorest one in the hood with a ranch home worth only $3 million. After reading around, we came up with a list of some of his famous neighbours.



Ross Perot, house valued at $24 million

Mark Cuban, house valued at $18 million

Billionaire Tom Hicks, who co-founded the buyout firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc. He bought the Texas Rangers from W.

For more info on the house, here’s info from the Dallas County Courthouse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.