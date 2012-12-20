Gun Stores Are Selling Out Of The Rifle Used To Kill 27 People In Connecticut

Photo: BIGGxDAWG210/YouTube

Americans are apparently so eager to get their hands on the type of gun used in Friday’s elementary school massacre that stores can’t stock them fast enough.ABC News talked to gun store owners in Nevada, California, and other areas and all of them reported selling out of the Bushmaster AR-15, the civilian version of a military gun that Adam Lanza used to kill his mother and 26 others at Sandy Hook Elementary School.



“We don’t really have a lot in stock, because it’s been so popular,” Discount Shooters Supply assistant manager Daniel told ABC News. “They’ve been selling faster than manufacturers can produce them. Here in the Sacramento area, I hear other stores are experiencing the same thing.”

Ross Meyer of Elko, Nev.-based Gunworld & Archery echoed Daniel’s statements, saying his store sold 14 of the weapons on Tuesday.

In addition to the gun’s new-found notoriety, firearm enthusiasts say they’re lining up for the AR-15, which has been dubbed “the Barbie Doll of rifles,” simply because it’s fun.

“You can add scopes, flashlights, lasers,” Meyer told ABC News. “You can really tech it out. And being semiautomatic, it’s fun to go out and shoot.” Plus, he added, “there’s the military angle.”

Elko, Nev., electrician Tyson Boulette told ABC News the fact that “you can shoot 30 rounds in 10 seconds or less” makes the gun fun as well.

DON’T MISS: A History Of Gun Control Laws Shows US Citizens Don’t Have An Absolute Right To Bear Arms >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.