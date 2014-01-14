Bushfires Reported In South Australia At The Rate Of One A Minute

House damaged by fire in the Perth Hills. Photo Paul Kane/GETTY

The heatwave frying South East Australia gets worse as hundreds of new fires are reported.

Emergency warnings have been issued for two uncontrolled bushfires apparently started by thunderstorms in sweltering South Australia.

The Country Fire Service (CFS) says it’s receiving reports of fires at the rate of one a minute, from the state’s west to the wine region of the Barossa Valley, the Mt Lofty Ranges near Adelaide and the Murraylands.

Two fires have been given emergency warning status which means the blazes are a risk to lives and homes.

In Adelaide today, the state capital melted under 45 degree heat with more 40 degree plus temperatures forecast for the next three days.

A thunderstorm swept across the state earlier today sending lightening strikes into bushland.

The CFS said:

A serious bushfire is burning out of control at Lilly Farm Road and Menglers Hill Road near Menglers Hill, 5 kilometres South West of the Township of Angaston in the Barossa Valley.

The KRONDORF fire is travelling in a Northerly direction towards Light Pass Road and Magnolia Road. There is a risk to lives and homes.

The uncontrolled fire is burning in Scrub.

A serious bushfire is burning out of control at ROCKLEIGH IN THE MURRAYLANDS near PANNICAN HILL, ROCKLEIGH & LAW ROADS.

The ROCKLEIGH fire is travelling in a SOUTH EASTERLY DIRECTION direction towards PALLAMANA & REEDY CREEK ROADS. There is a risk to lives and homes.

The uncontrolled fire is burning in Stubble.

In Western Australia, where the heat wave started its crossing of Australia, local residents were today allowed in to inspect homes damaged by bushfires in the Perth Hills.

One man died and 52 homes were lost. Hundreds of houses were still without power tonight.

