For the first time since July 2019, there are no active fires burning in New South Wales

The fires have eased. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

The NSW RFS said there are no active fires in New South Wales for the first time since July 2019.

It marked an end to more than 240 days of fire activity in the state.

Victoria Emergency also said there are “no significant fires” burning in the state.

There are no active fires in New South Wales.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) said on Twitter there are no active fires burning in New South Wales for the first time since July 2019.

For the first time since early July 2019, there is currently no active bush or grass fires in #NSW. That’s more than 240 days of fire activity for the state. #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/NpjF3lAHKa — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 2, 2020

It comes after a devastating bushfire season in Australia between 2019 and the start of 2020. As at 13 February 2020, there were more than 11,200 bush and grassfires and more than 2400 homes destroyed as a result of them. The bushfire season also saw 5.4 million hectares of land burnt and millions of animals killed.

The recent rain in the eastern parts of Australia have provided some much needed relief.

Victoria has also experienced a quell in the extent of its bushfires. Victoria Emergency said on Twitter there are “no significant fires” burning across Victoria.

We have some great news. After burning over 1.5 million hectares in Victoria this summer, there are no significant going fires across Victoria, with the Snowy complex fire declared contained. Thank you to all agencies and volunteers over this period. #weworkasone #vicfires pic.twitter.com/5gKINDcnCS — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) February 27, 2020

Despite the lesser fires, Victoria Emergency still warned Victorians to stay alert.

“Although fire conditions are benign this week in Victoria, due to the recent rain, grass has regrown so it’s important to continue to prepare properties, review fire plans and to stay vigilant,” Vic Emergency said on Twitter.

Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp warned there is still the potential for fire activity in Victoria “particularly fast-moving grass fires where it’s still fairly dry in some parts of the state,” he said in a video on Twitter.

As the severity of the fires has eased, the relief efforts for those affected goes on.

It comes after the Fire Fight Australia concert in Sydney – with performers including Queen, Alice Cooper and Baker Boy – which raised more than $9.5 million for those impacted by the bushfires.

The NSW Greens also introduced a bill calling for the funds from Celeste Barber’s record-breaking fundraiser to be distributed to the NSW RFS as well as communities impacted by bushfires.

