Bushfires Destroy Houses In New South Wales As Threat Eases In Victoria And South Australia

Three houses have been burnt out in the south of New South Wales as the bushfire threat eases in Victoria and South Australia.

A bushfire is burning out of control in the Murraguldrie State Forest near Wagga Wagga.

The houses went at Carabost, a small village, near a pine tree plantation.

The Rural Fire Service says the bushfire is burning quickly and erratically. Residents have been advised to get out of the area.

Fire at Carabost in pine plantation #NSWfires @abcnews locals say 2 homes gone nearby pic.twitter.com/R3tXZIFGIB — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) January 19, 2014

A warning has also been issued in the NSW west for the Hells Hole fire burning out of control in the Copperhannia National Park area, near Bathurst.

The fire is pumping hot embers up to 50 metres into the sky.

And near Singleton about 160 kilometres North West of of Sydney, there’s a warning for Hebden Road, Ravensworth, where a grass fire is spreading quickly.

Fresh lightning strikes across central NSW – crews on lookout for new fires. #NSWRFS #nswfires pic.twitter.com/NV1uDE87EA — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 19, 2014

