Bushes Buy $3 Million Ranch House In Dallas*

Not exactly the White House. And it cost $3 million.



Update: Dallas Morning News:

The house was purchased with a $3,074,000 loan issued by the Community National Bank in Midland – a note that must be paid in full by October 2012, according to documents signed by Mr. McCleskey.

Traditionally, such purchases also require a cash down payment of at least 10 per cent and normally 20 per cent, although it is unclear whether such a down payment was made in this case.

The home has an estimated annual tax bill of about $44,000.

…The single-story, light-red brick house opens onto a large front lawn. A concrete walkway leads from the street to the front door.

Though it appears open and inviting, the home offers significant security advantages for a former president.

It is on a cul-de-sac that doesn’t see much traffic. And it backs up to the Hicks property, a place with tight security of its own that is fitted for helicopter landings.

Earlier:

Real Estalker: (PRESUMED) BUYERS: George and Laura Bush

LOCATION: Daria Place, Dallas, TX

PRICE: Who knows?

SIZE: 8,501 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

… it looks like our soon to be ex-President George Dubya Bush and soon to be former First Lady Laura have finally purchased a post-presidency residence (or two) in Preston Hollow, a swank suburb of Dallas. At least that’s what Miss Candy Evans who pens the deelishus Dallas Dirt blog reported this morning. And Miss Candy would likely know children because she is unquestionably the best connected real estate gossip in all of Texas.

According to Miss Candy’s report, it appears that the not very popular president and his lovely librarian-like wifey have purchased an 8,501 square foot house on a quiet cul-de-sac called Daria Place. The house in question includes 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and was purchased by a gentleman named Robert A. McCleskey who happens to be the Bush’s Midland, TX based accountant and one of Bushes best buddies. The house (picture top courtesy of Dallas Dirt) does not appear to have been on the open market.

Miss Candy also reports that the 4,684 square foot house immediately next door, listed at $1,600,000, has also went under contract last week. Hmm. Inneresting. Miss Candy posits that this second house would be perfect for housing the soon to be ex-president’s Secret Service security detail.

Ok it’s looking a little better…

An additional feature of these adjacent properties that would be of great benefit to the George Bushes is that they occupy large, private lots at the tail end of a small cul-de-sac which means egress and ingress can be closely monitored by the Secret Service and would possibly allow them to gate the entire street. Another bonus are the two large and lavish estates that back up to the two properties Miss Candy believes were bought by the Bushes, which obviously cuts down on the number of neighbours who might be inclined to let the paps pay them a few bucks to peep over the back fence in order to snap photos of Laura gardening and Dubya doing whatever it is he does.

Ah, now we get it…

