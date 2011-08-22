Russia Wants To Build Up To 19 More Iranian Nuclear Plants

Photo: AP

Once construction is complete on the highly contested Bushehr project, Russia is submitting “proposals” to build additional nuclear power plants within Iran.According to AFP, Iran’s atomic chief Fereydoon Abbasi Davani says, “We have held negotiations with the Russians regarding the construction of new nuclear power plants. They have put forward some proposals” (via Resalat).



Davani added that negotiations will continue until an agreement is reached.

The Bushehr plant is expected to connect to the national grid in late August after a lengthy string of delays.

Abbasi Davani meanwhile insisted that any future deals with Moscow would be clinched “in a manner that would safeguard the interests of both parties.” He did not give details about the number of future power plants or their locations.

He also did not specify whether the proposals were made during talks with Russian officials earlier this week in Tehran on how to resume negotiations between Iran and world powers on the country’s controversial nuclear programme. Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was in Moscow earlier this week to discuss a Russian proposal aimed at solving a stalemate in the talks.

Iranian officials have repeatedly denied accusations that its nuclear designs have a military component, claiming they are only hoping to provide civilian energy needs.

Iran hopes to build 10 to 20 nuclear power plants capable of generating 20,000 megawatts of electricity.

