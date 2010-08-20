Tomorrow Marks Day One Of A Nuclear Iran

Tomorrow marks day one of operations at Iran’s Bushehr facility, when the country will insert the nuclear fuel rods into the reactor, according to Reuters.



Previously on August 17, former U.S. envoy to the UN John Bolton had said that Israel had only 8 days to attack Iran before the uranium fuel would be in the reactor. Now it looks like that time is already up, if Israel wants to avoid nuclear fallout impacting the region and its civilians.

Iran claims to have no interest in developing nuclear weapons, but persistent rumours have had the U.S. and Israel cooperating on an attack against the country to halt their potential development.

And, ratcheting up tensions even further, Iran test fired a new surface to air missile yesterday.

Check out the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

