This Woman Started Making Eyeglass Holders To Deal With Her Husband's 'Warby Parker Addiction'

Lauren van Horn, a San Francisco lawyer, saw her apartment turn into a virtual eyeglasses store after her husband “fell victim to a Warby Parker addiction” and started buying up eyewear from the affordable glasses company.



So along with designer Tobi Adamolekun, she launched Bushakan, a company that makes stylish stands for multiple pairs of eyeglasses.

The company, which launched a campaign on Kickstarter, has already surpassed its $10,000 goal, raising $14,382 with 37 hours to go. It will start direct sales once the Kickstarter campaign ends.

The stands start as a solid piece of wood, and pockets are carved out in multiple sizes to fit all types of eyewear. Right now they are available in three- and five-pocket stands, as well as nightstand trays.

While there aren’t prices on the website, Kickstarter donors who give $30 get a tray that holds a single set of glasses, and pledges of $150 or more come with a three-pocket stand made of solid ash hardwood.

Check them out below—they’d make a great gift for anyone with an eyeglasses or sunglasses addiction.

Photo: courtesy of Bushakan

