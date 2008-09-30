BUSH: WE'RE IN AN URGENT SITUATION

Vote for this already!



That was the President’s message at 8:45 this am. He came on to wake people up, literally and figuratively. The drop in the stock market yesterday, he said, repped more than a trillion dollars in losses. This $700 billion investment is small compared to that.

“Sounds like he is begging Congress,” commented NBC political analyst Chuck Todd, who also thought he sounded a little desperate. Statements like, “the taxpayers *might* get all of it paid back” don’t exactly inspire confidence.

WSJ: President Bush in a brief statement Tuesday morning said the economic damage to the nation will be “painful and lasting” if Congress fails to pass a $700 billion bailout bill.

Mr. Bush said Tuesday that “Congress must act” and said the economy is depending on “decisive action on the part of our government.” He spoke a day after the House voted narrowly to defeat the massive relief measure that his administration and leading members of Congress had agreed was necessary. Bush said he wanted to “assure our citizens and citizens around the world that this is not the end of the legislative process.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.