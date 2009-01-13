Bush: We Prevented The Financial System From Cratering (VIDEO)

Bush had a free-wheeling exit interview with the press today. Here’s two clips.



In the first Bush says his adminstration “moved aggressively” because he was told that if they didn’t they’d have a depression that was bigger than the Great Depression. And he says TARP has worked.





In the second, we get one more classic Bush moment as he parodies anyone that would feel burdened by the stress of the office of President. When you consider his many vacations, it’s understandable why he’d mock anyone that feels a Presidential burden. We’re sorta gonna miss this guy.





