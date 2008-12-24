Bush-Throw Shoes Now Flying Off Shelves

The pitcher may be in jail for hurling his footwear at the President but he’s started a revolution…of sorts.



NY Post: Orders for the anti-Bush missiles have been pouring in from around the world at the Baydan Shoe Co., their Turkish manufacturer, company officials said.

The company’s president, Ramazan Baydan, said he received 300,000 orders for the brown, thick-soled shoes in the week after journalist Muntadhar al-Zeidi flung a pair at Bush’s head during a Baghdad press conference on Dec. 14.

That’s four times as many of the “Ducati Model 271” shoes Baydan sells in a typical year.

“We’ve been selling these shoes for years, but, thanks to Bush, orders are flying in like crazy,” said Baydan, who is hiring 100 extra people to cope with demand.

Baydan’s company has renamed their $40 best seller “The Bush Shoe” and printed advertisements that say, “Goodbye Bush, Welcome Democracy.”

In Iraq alone, there were 120,000 orders, compared with sales of 19,000 in all of 2007. The company said there’s been strong demand from Syria, Egypt and Iran, and some from Britain and the United States.

The shoe thrower has got some interesting company in the footwear selling business.

A similar sales spike occurred for Bruno Magli after California detectives found bloody footprints from size-12 Magli lace-ups believed to belong to O.J. Simpson at the scene of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Hurray, only two shopping days left ’til Christmas!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.