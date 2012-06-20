Actually, Everyone HATES The Bush Tax Cuts

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney‘s campaign just blasted out an email to reporters suggesting that Democrats in Congress are breaking rank with President Barack Obama on extending the Bush-era tax cuts.But a new poll from United Technologies and the National Journal suggests that the Romney team might have a hard time selling this position.



The poll shows that a large majority of Americans oppose the extension of tax breaks to people earning more than $250,000 a year. Just 26 per cent of those surveyed want the Bush-era tax cuts extended for another year. Even fewer support a longer extension — the poll found that only 18 per cent of those surveyed want to see a permanent extension.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent said they wanted to see tax breaks extended only for families earning less than $250,000 per year.

Romney and Obama have distinctly different views on the tax extension as the U.S. approaches a so-called “fiscal cliff,” or “Taxmaggedon” at the end of the year. That’s when the Bush tax cuts are scheduled to expire, and major budget cuts will go into effect.

The new survey shows that the majority of Americans have identified more with Obama’s proposals on taxes, which include the so-called “Buffett Rule” that would institute a minimum 30 per cent tax rate for those earning an annual income of $1 million or more.

Gallup took a poll in early April and found that 60 per cent of those surveyed — even 43 per cent of Republicans — supported the plan:

