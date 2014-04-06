Tour The Incredible Gallery With All Of President George W. Bush's Paintings

While we got our first glimpse Friday of some of the 24 paintings former President George W. Bush would be displaying at his presidential library in Dallas, Texas, Reuters photographer Brandon Wade has now snapped some pictures of many more.

Bush, who took up painting as a hobby after he left office, is showing off his collection at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in an exhibit titled “The Art of Leadership: A President’s Personal Diplomacy.”

Inside the exhibit, which opened on Saturday, are 24 portraits of world leaders — all of whom, Bush says, have never seen them before.

Take a look:

Visitors are first greeted with a self-portrait of Bush himself, along with one of his father and 41st President George H. W. Bush.

Then there’s one of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Bush described on the Today Show as a “person who in many ways viewed America as an enemy. I tried, of course, to dispel him of that notion.”

And another of Putin’s portrait, which is surrounded by photographs of the two world leaders together.

Here’s one of Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Each portrait has photographs and other memorabilia or gifts to accompany them.

This is former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

The Dalai Lama:

Another photographer caught this wall with four portraits, displaying (clockwise from top left) Latvia’s former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana’s former president John Kufuor, France’s former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Here’s former Czech President Vaclav Havel, above a signed note and gift.

This portrait is of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

The portrait of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is surrounded by photos of their various meetings. Bush said his portrait conveyed a strong and “passionate” person and a “reliable friend.”

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah is seen here.

And German Chancellor Angela Merkel:

Another wall displays four different world leaders, including (clockwise from top-left) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy and former South Korean President (2008-2013) Lee Myung-bak.

Here’s former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

And Liberia’s President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

This wide shot shows many more paintings.

And finally, it’s a portrait of former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe Velez.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.