George W. Bush needed a little help from Obama to take a selfie

US presidents have a lot of power, but sometimes even they have trouble getting the perfect photo.

George W. Bush needed a little help from Barack Obama on Saturday morning at the opening of the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African American Culture and History.

At the event, Bush tried to take a selfie with a group of people but evidently couldn’t fit everyone in the shot. Obama happened to pass by at that moment, and was more than happy to lend Bush a helping hand.

This bipartisan photo shoot was caught on camera by a CNN crew covering the event.

Here’s the video, posted by David Mack of Buzzfeed News:

Bush tried to take a selfie at the opening of @NMAAHC, then asked Obama for help. pic.twitter.com/ofcM8I7F4Z

— David Mack (@davidmackau) September 24, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.