George W. Bush needed a little help from Obama to take a selfie

US presidents have a lot of power, but sometimes even they have trouble getting the perfect photo.
George W. Bush needed a little help from Barack Obama on Saturday morning at the opening of the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African American Culture and History.
At the event, Bush tried to take a selfie with a group of people but evidently couldn’t fit everyone in the shot. Obama happened to pass by at that moment, and was more than happy to lend Bush a helping hand.
This bipartisan photo shoot was caught on camera by a CNN crew covering the event.
Here’s the video, posted by David Mack of Buzzfeed News:
Bush tried to take a selfie at the opening of @NMAAHC, then asked Obama for help. pic.twitter.com/ofcM8I7F4Z
— David Mack (@davidmackau) September 24, 2016
