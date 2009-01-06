Bush: I Was A Fiscal Conservative, I Swear!

Outgoing President George W. Bush has published something called his Legacy Booklet a 52-page guide to his accomplishments over the last 8 years. It’s pretty thin, but if you’re looking for the most pro-Bush take on this period, we recommend you check this out.



That being said, we chortled when we read the part where he claims to have been a fiscal conservative:

(Page 20) Throughout their Administration, President Bush and Vice President Cheney emphasised the importance of spending taxpayer dollars wisely. While always ensuring that the men and women responsible for protecting America received all the resources they needed, the President presided over a dramatic reduction in the rate of growth of non-security discretionary spending from 16 per cent in 2001 to less than three per cent today.

Wow, a lower rate of growth in a small chunk of the federal budget. Thanks!

Bush Legacy Booklet



