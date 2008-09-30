Bush: I Wanted To Say Something Reassuring But I Couldn't Think Of Anything

John Carney is frantically reporting the events in Washington (from New York), where an annoyed George W. just tried to say something calming on national TV (and failed). John’s description: “He looked like he was annoyed he was being bothered with this.”



From John’s live reports:

Update: (3:42 p.m.): “We put forth a plan that was big because we got a big problem,” Bush just said, sitting in a chair placed before a fireplace in the White House. He’s meeting with advisers, he said. “I’m disappointed with the vote in Congress,” the president said.

Was that his version of FDR’s famous fireside chats?

Update (3:35 p.m.): A White House spokesman says President Bush is “very disappointed” about today’s bailout failout.

Bush is expected to make a public statement from White House before the market closes

By the way, John’s headed over to BobbyVans to see what Art Cashen, et al, have to say about the biggest point drop in history.

