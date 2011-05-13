Bush Gave His First Public Reaction To Osama's Death At A Hedge Fund Conference

Photo: Wikimedia

Lucky hedge funders like Steve Cohen got to be a part of history last night.George Bush gave his first public reaction to the death of Osama bin Laden at the SALT hedge fund conference (where Cohen is) in Las Vegas yesterday, according to ABC News.



Interestingly, when Bush was at UBS on Monday, he spoke about Osama, but would not do so publicly. All mention of what he said about the death of Osama bin Laden had to be kept quiet, according to someone familiar with the discussion that the head of wealth management, Bob McCann, held with Bush and Bill Clinton.

The former President’s first comments are obviously significant. Bush did not appear with Obama at the World Trade centre, and he waited two weeks before saying something publicly.

Bush said:

“I was eating souffle at Rise Restaurant with Laura and two buddies” [when he received the call from President Obama.

“I excused myself and went home to take the call… Obama simply said ‘Osama Bin Laden is dead [and described in detail the secret mission and the decision he made to put the plan into motion].”

Bush told Obama, “Good call.”

“The guy is dead. That is good.”

“Osama’s death is a great victory in the war on terror. He was held up as a leader.”

“The intelligence services deserve a lot of credit. They built a mosaic of information, piece by piece.”

“I met SEAL Team Six in Afghanistan. They are awesome, skilled, talented and brave.”

“I said, ‘I hope you have everything you need. One guy said, ‘We need your permission to go into Pakistan and kick arse.'”

“The long-term solution is to promote a better ideology, which is freedom. Freedom is universal.”

“People who do not look like us want freedom just as much. The relatives of [former Secretary of State]Condoleezza Rice over 100 years ago wanted freedom. It is only when you do not have hope in a society that you join a suicide bomber team.”

