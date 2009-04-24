Bush-Era BlackBerry Spotted At The White House!

White House staffers need a bailout, too — so they can buy new mobile phones. Via Time‘s excellent slideshow of Barack Obama’s first 100 days in office, we’ve found this gem: A look at the mobile technology that White House workers and visitors have to check before they’re allowed in the Oval Office, Roosevelt Room and Cabinet Room.

We see one new RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Bold and several last-generation BlackBerry 8800 series in there, but who’s carrying around the vintage, frisbee-looking BlackBerries? And what’s up with the old-school flip phone?

