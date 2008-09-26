Bush: Don't Worry, We're Going To Pass That Bailout

Bush poked his head out of the White House a few minutes ago and read a short statement. Here’s a paraphrase:



Yes, passing big deals quickly is tough. Obviously there are different opinions and disagreements. But there is no disagreement that something substantial must be done. We are going to get a packaged passed. We will rise to the occasion and pass a substantial rescue plan.

What will be interesting: To see how long McCain maintains his bet-the-presidency block-the-bailout stance. Right now, we think he’s making a smart political play. But Democrats are now said to be thinking of moving forward to a vote with or without McCain. At which point he’ll have to decide just how much of a maverick he really is.

