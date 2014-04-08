A Classic Photo Of Jerry Jones's Owner's Box At The National Championship Game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is hosting the national championship game at his $US1 billion stadium in Arlington, Texas.

His owners box is composed of an incredible mix of football people and world leaders.

Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are setting next to each other. Tony Romo and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett are also there.

All Texas everything:

Here it is annotated (names below):

1. Jason Garrett, Cowboys coach

2. Jerry Jones, Cowboys owner

3. Bill Clinton, president of the United States of America

4. George W. Bush, president of the United States of America

5. Laura Bush, first lady

6. Jason Witten, Cowboys tight end

7. Tony Romo, Cowboys quarterback

8. Candice Crawford, former Texas local news reporter/Tony Romo’s wife

