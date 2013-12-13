George W. Bush Sent The Alabama Kicker This Great Letter Of Support After The Auburn Game

Tony Manfred

Alabama kicker Cade Foster missed three field goals in his team’s devastating 34-28 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl last month.

After the game, Foster received death threats and briefly quit Twitter.

But over the last few weeks he has gotten a flood of support, including from former president George W. Bush.

Bush sent Foster a handwritten letter after the game, which reads:

Dear Cade (#43),

Life has its setbacks. I know! However, you will be a stronger human with time. I wish you all the best.

Sincerely,

Another 43. George W. Bush

Great gesture (via @Foster_43):

George w bush cade foster letter@Foster_43

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.