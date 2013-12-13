George W. Bush Sent The Alabama Kicker This Great Letter Of Support After The Auburn Game

Alabama kicker Cade Foster missed three field goals in his team’s devastating 34-28 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl last month.
After the game, Foster received death threats and briefly quit Twitter.
But over the last few weeks he has gotten a flood of support, including from former president George W. Bush.
Bush sent Foster a handwritten letter after the game, which reads:
Dear Cade (#43),
Life has its setbacks. I know! However, you will be a stronger human with time. I wish you all the best.
Sincerely,
Another 43. George W. Bush
Great gesture (via @Foster_43):
