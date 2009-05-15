Bush Adminstration Officials Still Shaping Environmental Policy

Politico: Environmentalists who see this year as their best hope for a major global warming bill can’t seem to escape a familiar foe: former Bush administration officials they fought year after year on energy and climate issues.



As the House Energy and Commerce Committee debates its ambitious cap-and-trade bill, environmentalists will find James Connaughton, President George W. Bush’s top environmental adviser, advocating for Constellation Energy. Karen Harbert, a top Bush Energy Department official, is now heading the energy practice at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — a leading critic of Democratic climate change proposals. And F. Chase Hutto III, Vice President Dick Cheney’s energy and environment adviser, has formed ClearView Energy Partners, aimed at helping businesses navigate climate change legislation.

