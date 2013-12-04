My New Favourite App Is Changing The Way I Think About Public Transportation In New York City

If you’ve ever taken a New York City public bus, you know it can be an anxious experience. When’s the bus coming? Did I just miss it? How many stops until mine?

Add to this the relative complexity of the city’s bus routes (I’m looking at you, outer boroughs) and it often becomes easier to avoid the bus entirely.

I know that was the case for me, at least, but that’s changing as of today thanks to one incredibly well-done app. Don’t be fooled by the narrow-sounding name — Bus New York City is the most fully-featured transit app for this place that I’ve ever used. It puts together subway, rail, bus, and bridge & tunnel statuses, providing handy maps for navigating each.

But it’s the bus portion of the app that’s really captured my attention. The app takes the MTA’s intimidating, congested bus map and turns it into a gorgeous, user-friendly utility with access to timetables for all bus lines and real-time GPS location data for most.

It has changed the way I interact with the city after using it just one day. It seems like the subway gets all the credit for moving New Yorkers around, so let’s take a look at how easy it can be to take the bus instead. Bus New York City costs $US2.99 in the App Store.

