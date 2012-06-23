Bullied Bus Monitor Doesn’t Believe The Internet Donation Of $500,000 (And Counting) Is Real

Bus monitor Karen Klein

The upstate New York bus monitor who was taunted and verbally abused by middle-school students doesn’t believe that the donations being collected on crowdfunding site Indiegogo are real.Karen Klein has been the recipient of an amazing outpouring of sympathy and generosity after a video of her plight was posted on Reddit.



She has received letters, emails, flowers, Facebook messages and more than 24,000 people have contributed to a gift of upwards of $525,000 since the YouTube video went viral on Wednesday. (It has been viewed more than 4 million times).

Last night Klein told Anderson Cooper that she didn’t believe that she would receive the money.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “That much? I don’t know, I just don’t feel like it’ll come to me anyway, so I don’t think too much about it. It’s a nice gesture, but I just don’t know if it’s for real or not. It sounds too good to be true.”

The man who started the fundraising effort, 25-year-old Toronto-based nutritionist Max Sidorov, said that the amount of money raised is “almost insane” and made assurances that Klein will receive the “retirement fund” after the campaign ends on July 20.

A thread on Storify, titled “Bullied Bus Monitor Karen Klein Sees the Best and Worst of Humanity in 24 Hours,” has been tracking the story.

Here’s the interview with Anderson Cooper:



