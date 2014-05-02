Now Google Bus Protestors Are Suing The City Of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of transportation activists have filed suit against the city of San Francisco seeking to block commuter shuttles from using Municipal Railway bus stops, a practice that has sparked protests by local residents.

The group, a coalition including Service Employees International Union Local 1021, filed the lawsuit Thursday over concerns that the shuttles have caused an increase in highly paid workers into the city, driving up housing costs.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says more than 35,000 private shuttle boardings occur each day.

The suit follows a failed appeal by shuttle opponents to stop an SFMTA pilot program to charge companies $US1 each time they use public bus stops.

San Francisco City Attorney spokesman Matt Dorsey says his agency hasn’t had time to evaluate the litigation and that it would be premature to comment on it.

