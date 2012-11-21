Bus Explodes In Tel Aviv, At Least 21 Injured

Photo: AP

A bus exploded in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv just after noon local time.At least 21 people have been wounded, according to the LA Times.



According to Ofir Gendelman, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official spokesperson, “This was a terrorist attack.“

The militant wing of Fatah, the Al Aqsa Martyr Brigade, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The cease fire agreement between Gaza and Israel was already on the rocks, but coordinated attacks within Israel’s borders sends any possibility of a truce more into the distance. Although some Hamas spokesmen seem to believe that the ramped up attacks on places like Tel Aviv will mount pressure on Israel for a truce deal.

Hamas and Fatah have struck an unorthodox truce and decided to unite in an effort to fight back against Israel, despite several years of infighting. Fatah claims it was not a suicide attack, and that the bomber has not been caught.

The LA Times also reports a man was seen running towards the bus, throwing a bag inside and running away.

Though they didn’t claim responsibility, Hamas still cheered for the attack. From the LA Times:

In Gaza, Palestinians cheered and celebrated upon hearing the news announced from mosque loudspeakers along with Koranic songs about victory.

“Israel has refused the truce and they want to escalate the violence, so we will have escalate as well,” said bank employee Hesham Akram, 27, in central Gaza City. “This way Israelis will feel more insecure so they will give in to our demands for freedom.”

