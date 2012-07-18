Incredible Video Of A Good Samaritan Catching A Girl Falling Out Of Her Apartment Window

New York City bus driver Stephen St. Bernard is being hailed a hero today after he saved a seven-year-old girl from possibly plunging to her death.



The girl — who, according to NBC New York, has autism — was perched on top of an air conditioning unit outside her window. People from the ground floor, including St. Bernard, soon took notice of what was taking place.

From three stories high, the girl fell, but St. Bernard was in perfect position to catch her. The girl sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital shortly thereafter. St. Bernard suffered a torn shoulder tendon making the life-saving catch.

Watch the video of St. Bernard’s incredible catch below:

