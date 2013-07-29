Report: At Least Seven Dead After Bus Plunges Down 100 Foot Slope In Italy

At least seven people have been killed in southern Italy after a bus carrying pilgrims slammed into cars and then plunged nearly 100 feet down into a ravine, AP is reporting.



A photographer with the Italian news agency ANSA at the scene said he saw about 30 bodies covered with sheets near the scene of the crash near the town of Avellino.

“I cannot yet confirm the number of victims – we are still pulling people from the vehicle,” a police spokesman told AFP.

BBC reports the Naples-Bari highway had been closed to traffic due to the accident.

More to come…

