3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns In Indianapolis

Three people are dead and several injured after a large passenger bus overturned in Indianapolis, the Indy Star reports.



The bus, reportedly carrying about 40 people, was returning from a summer camp filled with young people from Colonial Hills Baptist Church.

The Star has more:

The large passenger bus overturned on its side near the I-465 overpass, leaving passengers trapped inside. Indianapolis Fire Department rescue crews now report that all of the trapped have been extricated.

The accident occurred about 4:15 p.m., and police and rescue workers are still determining the extent of the injuries. Police are closing streets in the area.

The Indianapolis Fire Department told WISH-TV that five passengers were initially trapped inside.

This story is developing, and this post will be updated as we learn more.

