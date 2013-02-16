A Bus Carrying Stranded Carnival Cruise Ship Passengers Broke Down

Passengers disembark from the cruise liner Triumph February 14, 2013 in Mobile, Alabama.

Photo: Getty Images

Some passengers who finally got off the crippled Carnival cruise ship Triumph encountered even more trouble this morning, when their bus broke down on the road to New Orleans.The vehicle was one in a caravan chartered by Carnival, and broke down after leaving Mobile, Alabama, CBS reported.



The cruise ship finally arrived in Mobile late Wednesday night, after an engine fire led to a loss of power. Stranded in the Gulf of Mexico, the ship was slowly tugged to shore, while more than 4,000 passengers spent five days without the use of showers or working toilets.

Carnival has booked hotel rooms in New Orleans for many of the Triumph’s beleaguered passengers.

