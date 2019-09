Check out this “true 3D” display reported on by Popular Science.



This system focuses lasers in three-dimensional space instead of tricking your eye while you look at a 2D surface. There’s not even a screen — images appear in the air and you can walk 360 degrees around an image to see all sides of it.

Watch:

