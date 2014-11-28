Burt Reynolds Is Struggling With Debts And Auctioning Off These Incredible Items To Pay Them

Burt Reynolds accepting an award during Spike TV’s Guys Choice, 2013. Picture: Getty Images

Burt Reynolds is auctioning off hundreds of household items and collectibles as he attempts to get his finances back under control.

The iconic Hollywood leading man’s woes over several decades have been well-documented, starting with a $10 million debt he was saddled with after his marriage to Loni Anderson broke down in 1993.

A chain of failed Florida restaurants followed and last year, Merrill Lynch Credit threatened foreclosure on his four-acre waterfront estate in Florida to collect a $1.2 million debt.

Reynolds is selling nearly 700 items through Julien’s Live. He prefaces the auction himself with:

“I’ve collected so many things that I truly adore but at this stage in my life I find it very difficult to manage them all. “The fact of the matter is that it truly is the time to downsize and for these items that I have loved over the years find new homes where they can be cared for and appreciated.”

The collection features hundreds of collectibles, guns and artwork, with several standouts being props from Reynolds’ own life on and off the screen.

There’s a depressing air about the whole event, but hopefully it will help Reynolds live out his life in some comfort. He survived a quintuple heart bypass in 2010 and is set to publish a memoir next year.

Here’s our pick of the items on offer:

A custom-built Valley Carriage Works red and white covered carriage with the Burt Reynolds Ranch “BR” monogram. This carriage was a gift to Burt Reynolds from Dolly Parton.

Estimate: $3,000 – $5,000

Picture: Julien’s Live

A custom-built motorized stagecoach used for Reynolds’ wedding to Loni Anderson. The interior was custom-designed by Dolly Parton.

Estimate: $10,000 – $20,000

Picture: Julien’s Live

Burt Reynolds’ red nylon “Bandit” jacket worn in Smokey and the Bandit II.

Estimate: $4,000 – $6,000

Picture: Julien’s Live

An antique French 18K gold pocket watch and fob chain with a large monogrammed “R” on the cover, late 19th to early 20th century.

Engraved inside the front cover “To Burt Love Sally 2-11-81” and inside the back cover “Not just for an hour, Not just for a day, Not just for a year, but for always” and “Will you marry me?” February 11 is Burt Reynolds’ birthday.

Estimate: $3,000 – $5,000

Picture: Julien’s Live

Golden Globe award Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Boogie Nights (New Line Cinema, 1997) for his role as Jack Horner.

Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000

Picture: Julien’s Live

Not the most PC item, but here’s a full body mounted brown Kodiak bear in “aggressive pose”.

Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000

Picture: Julien’s Live

A gold tone and white and blue enamel star form badge marked “Sheriff Lanville County”. Yes, it’s Ed Earl Dodd’s Badge from ‘Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.’

Estimate: $300 – $500

Picture: Julien’s Live

You can see and bid for all the items at Julien’s Live, here.

