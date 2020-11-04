Absentee ballot counting in Georgia's most populous county delayed 4 hours after a water pipe burst

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images People wait in line to vote in Georgia’s Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Absentee ballot counting was delayed by four hours in Georgia’s largest county on Tuesday after a water pipe burst in State Farm Arena and flooded the facility, officials told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

None of the ballots were damaged, according to county elections officials.

Georgia is a critical swing state that President Donald Trump won in 2016 by just over five points and likely needs to hold this year in order to win the presidency.

Ralph Jones, a senior Fulton County elections manager, told the AJC that the county has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 mail-in ballots they have gotten, but this excludes the absentee ballots that arrived on Tuesday. An elections board member said he doesn’t think the county will be able to report its results until Friday.

Officials: We won't have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians. Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged. @ajc #gapol — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020

Georgia is a critical swing state that President Donald Trump won in 2016 by just over five points and likely needs to hold this year in order to win the presidency. The state has moved to the left in recent years and seen record turnout in early voting.

The state is the only in the country to have both Senate seats up for grabs this cycle, further raising the stakes.

