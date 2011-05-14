Ex-CNBC Reporter Turned Flack Will Not Be Fired For Facebook Mess -- He Will Be "Retrained"

123nonstop.com



Burson Marsteller will not fire the executives responsible for botching the Google smear campaign on Facebook’s behalf.Instead it will simply “retrain” them, according to Dan Lyons at The Daily Beast.

The two Burson executives that were involved are relatively new to the firm: Jim Goldman was a former CNBC reporter, and John Mercurio, who was a political writer at the National Journal.

Burson’s USA president Pat Ford told PR Week, “We have talked through our policies and procedures with each individual involved in the program and made it clear this cannot happen again.”



