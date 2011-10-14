Burritos And Chocolate Cake On Illinois Road Are Causing Major Traffic Problems

Photo: AlwaysHungry

An accident in central Illinois that left a roadway covered in chocolate cake and burritos has sent at least one person to the hospital.State police confirmed to the Associated Press that two tractor trailers collided early Wednesday sending one driver to a Peoria hospital.



One of the trailers was carrying a full load of frozen food that is currently melting over the westbound lane of Interstate 74.

Traffic is being rerouted off the highway at the Goodfield exit as crews clear food from the lanes.

