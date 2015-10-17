We tried a vending machine that dispenses Chipotle-style burritos for $4.95 -- here's what it's like

Automated fast food has arrived.

Burritobox is a burrito vending machine that produces hot burritos, warm chips and cool guacamole, salsa, sour cream and hot sauce.

It first debuted at a gas station in Las Angeles in January 2014.

After a year of being under wraps — working out the kinks and updating the menu options — Burritobox Model II is making its second appearance in 25 cities around the world.

With much anticipation, this burrito vending machine finally came to the East Coast — and we got to try it.

Co-Founders, Denis Koci and Kevin Rudolf, created the ultimate machine that produces hot burritos in 90 seconds called Burritobox. Hollis Johnson The company first launched Burritobox in January 2014 at a gas station in Las Angeles. The idea was a huge success, but there were still technical kinks that needed to be fixed before it could expand to other areas of the country. Hollis Johnson The entire process of updating the Burritobox went completely stealth. The co-founders didn't divulge any information on the progress of the machine and if or when they were going to debut it again. Hollis Johnson One year later, Burritobox started to make a quiet appearance and we got to meet with Koci and check out the demo version in Manhattan. Hollis Johnson Massive, high tech and orange -- the Burritobox is still very much a work in progress. Major updates to it include pricing, menu items and products, charging station, and improved customer service. Hollis Johnson The company is working on additional burritos to add to the menu that will offer vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. Hollis Johnson The customer service addition to the Burritobox is impressive. If you come across a malfunction while using a machine, you can video chat with an on-call customer service representative who can help you. Hollis Johnson Upbeat music began playing from the machine as we looked through the menu items, which include bacon, egg and hash brown burrito, sausage, egg and hash brown burrito, chicken and black bean burrito, and grilled steak and cheese burrito. All for $4.95. Hollis Johnson Additional sides include sour cream, guacamole, salsa, hot sauce and chips. Hollis Johnson We tapped on the screen for a steak burrito and watched a music video for 90 seconds until a steaming hot burrito popped out of the machine. Hollis Johnson First came the burrito, then the warm chips and cool guacamole were delivered after. Hollis Johnson All of the burritos are handmade in San Diego. The meat is marinated and cooked on a flat grill, then rolled into a burrito to be quickly shipped and stocked in a machine. The burritos are re-stocked every 1-2 days. Hollis Johnson First bite of the steak burrito was a huge surprise. We weren't expecting such a blast of flavours! It was hot, well-seasoned, and held together well. Hollis Johnson But the chips were a different story. Handmade in San Diego, the chips were crunchy, strong and lightly salted, as opposed to flimsy and weak. But the best part is that they came out of the machine warm. Hollis Johnson Next up, we tried the chicken burrito. This one had a spicy kick to it and more meat. It still held together very well even though it was heftier than the steak burrito. Hollis Johnson Although we were curious about the egg and hash brown burrito, we weren't able to try it because it was out of stock. Hollis Johnson The Burritobox Model II includes a charging station for your phone, handicap accessible touch-screen options, new music, and only accepts debit or credit cards. Hollis Johnson Its major investor is music producer and artist, Kevin Rudolf -- who you may remember from the song Let It Rock. It's only fitting that the Burritobox incorporates music into the food experience. Hollis Johnson As the Burritobox expands to its future city locations, you'll be able to find it at train stations, airports, gas stations and universities. Hollis Johnson Unfortunately, Koci did not want to divulge specific cities you can find the Burritobox. There will be no press release about its launch. He wants customers to stumble upon it on their own. So be on the lookout for a big orange machine that advertises 'hot and delicious' burritos in your city! Hollis Johnson The experience of eating a burrito from a vending machine exceeded our expectations. Hollis Johnson

