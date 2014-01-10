Check Out The World's First Burrito Vending Machine

The world’s first burrito vending machine has debuted at a gas station in Los Angeles, and people love it.

The “Burrito Box” offers five different burritos, all for $US3, that you can select from a touch-screen menu. The varieties include Chorizo Sausage, Roasted Potato, Uncured Bacon, Free-Range Chicken and Shredded Beef.

You can also add a side of Daisy sour cream for 50 cents, Tabasco for 65 cents or Wholly Guacamole for 75 cents. The website says the ingredients are 100% natural with no hormones or antibiotics.

Once a selection has been made, the machine shows you all the nutrition and ingredient information, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Jenn Harris, who tested out the Burrito Box this week.

Here’s a photo of the Burrito Box that was posted by Reddit user andrewgoldstein4:

Then you swipe your credit card and the machine takes one minute to heat up your burrito.

While you wait for the finished product to pop out of the machine, the Burrito Box entertains you with a music video.

The burrito comes out of the machine in a paper pouch.

Here’s what an unwrapped burrito looks like:

Harris said the potato, egg and cheese burrito “was hot and melty, but it needed hot sauce.”

In another review, local news site LAist said the Uncured Bacon burrito had a bacon flavour that “came on strong like cheap perfume.”

But people seem to love the concept, regardless of the reviews.

Burrito fans have flocked to the company’s Facebook page to beg the Burrito Box to come to their cities.

“New York City could use 100 of these!!!!” wrote Facebook user Joseph Dugan.

Bob Anthony Atari wrote, “I DEMAND THIS COME TO ARIZONA.”

“Please come to the East Coast. Now. Preferably Northern Virginia,” Emma Hayward added.

There’s currently only one Burrito Box in operation, with a second Los Angeles location coming on January 18.

