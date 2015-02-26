Former NY Giant who shot himself in the leg teams up with 'penny stock millionaire' Tim Sykes

Former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress and Tim Sykes, who identifies himself as a millionaire trader are going to “work together”. We’re not sure what that means but it’s on Twitter.

In November 2008 Burress shot himself in the leg after the gun in his sweatpants accidentally went off at NYC nightclub Latin Quarter. Earlier that year he helped the New York Giants win the Super Bowl.

Im looking forward for the opportunity to working with @timothysykes

— Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) February 25, 2015

@plaxicoburress pumped to be teaching you my man, been a fan forever!

— Timothy Sykes (@timothysykes) February 25, 2015

