Burnt Easy Mac prompts evacuation of Iowa Capitol

Heavy smoke from burnt Easy Mac reportedly caused the evacuation of the Iowa Capitol on Monday.

According to the Des Moines Register, the overcooked meal set off the emergency alarm around 11 a.m. and forced lawmakers and staffers to exit the building. Emergency personnel discovered the melted Easy Mac bowl and Capitol personnel were allowed back in.

The blackened pasta dish was found in a microwave oven near the Senate chamber. An aide to Secretary of the Senate Michael Marshall did not immediately have any comment on the incident when reached by Business Insider.

There was no word on the negligent chef behind the crisp creation. Register reporter William Petroski tweeted a photo of what was left of the Easy Mac:

Burnt ‘Easy Mac’ food causes emergency evacuation of Iowa Capitol. No one hurt. pic.twitter.com/0slXoIJg58

— William Petroski (@WilliamPetroski) April 27, 2015

